Russian oil shipments hit by storms and Ukrainian drone attacks
Russian oil shipments are running into big delays thanks to rough winter storms and Ukrainian drone attacks.
Key ports in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea are especially affected: tankers are stuck waiting, and customs checks are taking longer than usual.
Loadings of more than 10 tankers during the first half of November have been delayed due to storms.
Baltic departures resume, Novorossiysk terminal struggling
Things have started to improve a bit at Baltic ports, so many delayed vessels departing over the weekend have finally left.
But Novorossiysk, Russia's main Black Sea terminal, is still struggling with harsh weather and drone threats.
With winter setting in and winter ice restrictions requiring ice-class certification, freight costs could go up as these issues drag on.