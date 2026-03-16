Ruthenium prices hit all-time high: Here we decode why

Ruthenium, a minor metal in the platinum-group metals (PGMs) group, has hit an all-time high price due to supply constraints and rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) . The metal is commonly used in electronics, semiconductors, and chemical processing. Its demand is particularly surging due to AI-driven data storage and cloud computing technologies.

Market impact Hard disk production driving up prices The expansion of data center capacity is driving up hard disk drive production, which uses ruthenium in its magnetic layers. This increased usage has contributed to a surge in ruthenium prices. According to LSEG data cited by Johnson Matthey, the price of ruthenium was around $1,750 per ounce on March 13, up from just $560 per ounce a year ago.

Analysis What do analysts say? Nicky Shiels, Head of Research & Metals Strategy at MKS PAMP, noted that ruthenium is becoming a "precious proxy for the AI buildout." This growing status has likely led investors to expand their positions in the metal. Wilma Swarts, Director of PGMs at Metals Focus, forecasts a deficit of 203,000 ounces in 2026.

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