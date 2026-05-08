Ryan Cohen sells items on eBay to fund GameStop bid Business May 08, 2026

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is literally selling his own stuff, including vintage video games, GameStop merch, and even a pair of Adidas socks (currently over $14,000!), on eBay to help fund the company's $55.5 billion bid to buy eBay.

Announcing the auction on May 5, Cohen joked, "I'm selling stuff on eBay to pay for eBay."

The auction runs until May 13.