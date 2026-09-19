Ryanair CEO apologises after comparing competitors to rapists

"You might find some people will choose not to fly with Ryanair - but you know they'll be overrun with the people abandoning Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, BA [British Airways] and others desperate to get to Ryanair's low fares because they can't afford to fly with the high-fare rapists around Europe," O'Leary said.

When reporters asked whether O'Leary was trivializing rape, he said, "That's what I call high-fare airlines like Lufthansa, BA and others."