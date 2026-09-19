Ryanair CEO apologises after comparing competitors to rapists
What's the story
Ryanair's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael O'Leary has apologized for his controversial remarks comparing rival airlines to "rapists." The comments, made last week, were intended to highlight the high fares of other airlines. However, they have caused widespread outrage and hurt among sexual violence survivors and their advocates. O'Leary has now issued a public apology acknowledging the distress caused by his words.
Airline rivalry
What O'Leary said about competitors
"You might find some people will choose not to fly with Ryanair - but you know they'll be overrun with the people abandoning Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, BA [British Airways] and others desperate to get to Ryanair's low fares because they can't afford to fly with the high-fare rapists around Europe," O'Leary said.
When reporters asked whether O'Leary was trivializing rape, he said, "That's what I call high-fare airlines like Lufthansa, BA and others."
Controversy escalates
O'Leary's initial stance and criticism
Initially, O'Leary stood by his comments and refused to apologize. He had said that he did not belittle the crime of rape and would not apologize for his statements.
His remarks were met with criticism from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and the UK's transport minister, Heidi Alexander.
Alexander said she doubted if women who have been raped would be eager to book tickets with him after such comments.
Apology issued
Video apology and assurance
In a video posted on Friday, O'Leary expressed his regret over the distress his comments have caused.
He said, "I have come to realize, however, that the word I used so carelessly has caused considerable upset and offense to a wide number of people, especially victims and survivors."
He added that he was "truly sorry for the offense and upset I've caused you" and promised it wouldn't happen again.