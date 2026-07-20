Ryanair profits fall 34% to €593m amid soaring fuel costs
Business
Ryanair just saw its profits drop by 34% in spring 2026, falling to €593 million from approximately €898 million the previous year.
The airline blames skyrocketing jet fuel costs and fewer people booking flights for this slump.
Lower fares leave sales flat
Thanks to ongoing tensions between the US and Israel, and Iran, some of Ryanair's fuel costs more than doubled since February.
Even with some cost-saving strategies, they had to lower ticket prices to encourage hesitant travelers, leaving sales pretty much flat.
The airline says its performance for the rest of the year depends on how these global conflicts (and volatile oil prices) play out.