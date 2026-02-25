S2.dev raises $3.85 million to simplify real-time data updates for apps
San Francisco startup S2.dev just landed $3.85 million in funding, led by Accel with Uncorrelated Ventures participating. Since joining Y Combinator's Fall 2025 batch, the company has raised a total of $5.5 million.
Founded by former engineers from Etsy, Meta, and Confluent—Shikhar Bhushan, Stephen Balogh, and Dwarak Govind Parthiban—S2.dev is on a mission to make real-time data updates way easier for apps.
The platform focuses on providing simple APIs for developers
Instead of relying on bulky batch uploads or big shared pipelines like Apache Kafka or Amazon Kinesis, S2.dev's cloud platform lets developers handle millions of smaller data streams at once with simple APIs.
They're especially focused on powering AI features like live token outputs and agent messaging.
Plans to speed up product development and expand managed services
With this new funding, S2.dev plans to speed up product development, expand its managed cloud services worldwide, and help more early enterprise customers get started.