S2.dev raises $3.85 million to simplify real-time data updates for apps Business Feb 25, 2026

San Francisco startup S2.dev just landed $3.85 million in funding, led by Accel with Uncorrelated Ventures participating. Since joining Y Combinator's Fall 2025 batch, the company has raised a total of $5.5 million.

Founded by former engineers from Etsy, Meta, and Confluent—Shikhar Bhushan, Stephen Balogh, and Dwarak Govind Parthiban—S2.dev is on a mission to make real-time data updates way easier for apps.