SAAB aims for 'Making in India' with Indian supplier partnerships

SAAB, the Swedish defense company, is stepping up its game in India by partnering with local suppliers.

At the NDTV Defence Summit 2026, SAAB's India COO Tapan Rishi Bhatnagar called India a great place for building advanced defense tech, saying their goal is "Making in India for India and for the world."

This means more Indian vendors will get to work as part of SAAB's global supply chains and network, sharing ideas to improve parts and systems.