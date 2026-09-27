SAAB aims for 'Making in India' with Indian supplier partnerships
SAAB, the Swedish defense company, is stepping up its game in India by partnering with local suppliers.
At the NDTV Defence Summit 2026, SAAB's India COO Tapan Rishi Bhatnagar called India a great place for building advanced defense tech, saying their goal is "Making in India for India and for the world."
This means more Indian vendors will get to work as part of SAAB's global supply chains and network, sharing ideas to improve parts and systems.
SAAB opens M4 plant in Jhajjar
SAAB is opening its first Carl Gustaf M4 factory outside Sweden, right in Jhajjar, Haryana. This weapon has been key for the Indian Army for decades.
Bhatnagar encouraged Indian partners not just to make parts but also suggest improvements, so feedback from Indian companies can help upgrade these systems even further.
SAAB says it's all in on making India a hub for defense manufacturing that serves both local needs and exports.