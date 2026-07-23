Saadia Zahidi 1st woman to head IATA from Nov 1
Business
Saadia Zahidi just made history as the first woman chosen to head the International Air Transport Association (IATA), starting November 1, 2026.
She is currently a top leader at the World Economic Forum and will take over from Willie Walsh, who steps down this July.
Zahidi vows resilient innovative sustainable aviation
Zahidi takes charge at a time when aviation is facing big changes, with technology shifts and global challenges ahead.
She says she is committed to making air travel more resilient, innovative, and sustainable, and she is all about keeping aviation strong for global trade and tourism.
In the meantime, Sandrine Le Borgne will step in as interim chief until Zahidi officially starts.