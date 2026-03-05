SaaS company offers $60,000 contract for AI developer advocate
RevenueCat, a US SaaS company, announced it is looking to hire an AI agent as an "Agentic AI Developer Advocate" on a six-month, $60,000 contract.
The move is all about connecting with the growing crowd of AI-driven app developers and making their platform even more useful.
AI will help the community learn and build better apps
The AI will create technical content, run growth experiments, and chat with developers—basically helping the community learn and build better apps.
A human operator will guide the AI using tools like OpenClaw and must complete the technical hiring process, including a live interview with a founder, and would likely receive the contract payment.
RevenueCat powers over 40% of new subscription apps
RevenueCat powers over 40% of new subscription apps and handles $10 billion in yearly purchases.
By looking to hire an AI advocate (alongside its human team), they're showing how humans and AI can work together to shape the future of app development.