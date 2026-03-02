SaaS sector sees record PE activity in Q1 2026

PE firms are being extra picky

Five major deals made up half of Q1's total value. Notable transactions during the quarter included Haveli Investments's approximately $1 billion buy-in at Sirion Labs (announced January 2026) and Everstone Capital's earlier move on Wingify.

With economic uncertainty still hanging around, PE firms are sticking to companies with reliable cash flow and growth potential—even if it means paying a premium for quality.