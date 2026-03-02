SaaS sector sees record PE activity in Q1 2026
Private equity (PE) firms saw heightened activity in the enterprise SaaS space during the first quarter of 2026.
Many of these investments targeted companies with steady revenues and/or strong AI capabilities, suggesting an emphasis on profitability and AI among some PE activity.
PE firms are being extra picky
PE firms are being extra picky, mainly going after big players with loyal customers and efficient operations.
Five major deals made up half of Q1's total value. Notable transactions during the quarter included Haveli Investments's approximately $1 billion buy-in at Sirion Labs (announced January 2026) and Everstone Capital's earlier move on Wingify.
With economic uncertainty still hanging around, PE firms are sticking to companies with reliable cash flow and growth potential—even if it means paying a premium for quality.