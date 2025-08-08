Sabre's earnings dent Coforge; stock hits 52-week low

Sabre cuts growth, profit guidance

Sabre cut its growth outlook, now expecting just 4%-10% growth in Air Distribution Volumes (down from double digits), and lowered its profit guidance by about $60-$100 million.

This hit especially hard since Coforge had signed a big $1.56 billion deal with Sabre earlier this year to boost product delivery and AI.

Despite the recent slump—Coforge shares are down 17% this month—the company says margin improvements could kick in from the next quarter.