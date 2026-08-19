Sachin Bansal's Navi lands $100 million from Prosus at $1.3B valuation
Business
Sachin Bansal's Navi just landed its first big investment: $100 million from Dutch technology investor Prosus.
This puts Navi's value at about $1.3 billion and marks a major milestone for the company.
The deal still needs regulatory approval, but it signals serious confidence in Navi's future.
Navi to grow faster across India
The funding talks started back in June and saw interest from both Prosus and Accel Growth Fund.
Even though the final amount was a bit lower than rumored, this move highlights how much Navi is shaking up India's financial services scene.
Since launching, Navi has rolled out personal loans, home loans, car loans, and insurance, and now plans to use this fresh capital to grow even faster across India.