Sachin Bansal's Navi plans ₹3000cr primary share sale in India

Navi hopes this IPO will push its valuation up to $2 billion. They've brought on major advisers like JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan.

After previously deferring the offering amid subdued investor sentiment stemming from domestic and global headwinds, Navi is moving forward while other Indian financial-services firms are also preparing IPOs.

With companies having raised about $7 billion through IPOs in India so far this year, compared with $22.3 billion in all of 2025, Navi's move stands out, though details like the final size and value could still change before launch.