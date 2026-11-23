Sachin Tendulkar-backed Ten x You crosses 100,000 customers, nears ₹75cr
Ten x You, the athleisure brand supported by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, just crossed 100,000 customers in its debut year and is closing in on ₹75 crore in GMV (gross merchandise value).
CEO and co-founder Karthik Gurumurthy has his sights set on hitting a ₹100 crore run rate soon, syncing up with the buzz of cricket season and the Indian Premier League.
Ten x you sold 50,000 pairs
The brand's popular all-rounder cricket shoe has already sold 50,000 pairs, and they're planning to launch more budget-friendly options under ₹3,000 plus a new marathon shoe.
To reach even more people, Ten x You is mixing direct online sales with partnerships at sports stores across India, and exclusive brand outlets are coming soon.
Gurumurthy says Ten x You's current GMV is about ₹75 crore, and now they're ready to expand their reach even further.