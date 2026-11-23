Ten x You, the athleisure brand supported by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, just crossed 100,000 customers in its debut year and is closing in on ₹75 crore in GMV (gross merchandise value).

CEO and co-founder Karthik Gurumurthy has his sights set on hitting a ₹100 crore run rate soon, syncing up with the buzz of cricket season and the Indian Premier League.