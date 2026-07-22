SAFEMA appellate tribunal drops all penalties against Lalit Modi

The tribunal also made it clear that Modi wasn't actually responsible for BCCI's financial compliance back then.

After more than 16 years of legal drama, Modi called this a huge win and thanked his team and supporters, saying he always acted in IPL's best interests.

He added that "This judgment is not simply personal vindication. It reaffirms the importance of due process, objective legal analysis, and the principle that allegations must ultimately be tested against evidence and law."