SAFEMA appellate tribunal drops all penalties against Lalit Modi
Big update for cricket fans: Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, just had all penalties against him dropped by the Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA.
The case was about money sent abroad during the 2009 IPL season in South Africa, but the tribunal said these were regular transactions, not violations like the Enforcement Directorate claimed.
Modi not responsible for BCCI compliance
The tribunal also made it clear that Modi wasn't actually responsible for BCCI's financial compliance back then.
After more than 16 years of legal drama, Modi called this a huge win and thanked his team and supporters, saying he always acted in IPL's best interests.
He added that "This judgment is not simply personal vindication. It reaffirms the importance of due process, objective legal analysis, and the principle that allegations must ultimately be tested against evidence and law."