Safran opens Hyderabad LEAP engine hub, workforce to reach 1,100
Business
Safran, the French aerospace company, just opened its new engine maintenance hub in Hyderabad.
This place will fix up LEAP engines, the ones powering a lot of India's popular planes, and is expected to service up to 300 engines each year once it's running at full speed.
The team is set to grow big too, from more than 300 employees now to about 1,100.
Train 100+ Indian engineers and technicians
The facility isn't just about fixing engines: it's also expected to train more than 100 Indian technicians and engineers every year, with hands-on experience both in Hyderabad and at Safran's sites in France.
By investing here, Safran wants to cut down India's reliance on foreign repair shops, speed up repairs for airlines, and create more skilled jobs right at home.