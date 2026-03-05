Sage raises $65 million to boost AI in eldercare

Sage's tech is set to ease the caregiver's load

Sage plans to build predictive AI that will track changes in sleep or movement to flag health issues before they get serious.

Privacy is built in: alerts are limited, and data gets deleted after 30 days.

With millions of Americans set to retire soon, demand for this kind of tech is only going up.

To make things easier (and cheaper), Sage covers installation costs and offers a monthly subscription model—so facilities can try out advanced care without huge upfront bills.