Sage raises $65 million to boost AI in eldercare
Sage, a New York tech startup, has landed $65 million in new funding to upgrade its AI platform for nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Their system uses sensors and smart software to spot distress signals and send instant alerts, helping caregivers respond faster when it really matters.
CEO Raj Mehra says current tools just aren't cutting it—and he's confident Sage's tech can change the game.
Sage's tech is set to ease the caregiver's load
Sage plans to build predictive AI that will track changes in sleep or movement to flag health issues before they get serious.
Privacy is built in: alerts are limited, and data gets deleted after 30 days.
With millions of Americans set to retire soon, demand for this kind of tech is only going up.
To make things easier (and cheaper), Sage covers installation costs and offers a monthly subscription model—so facilities can try out advanced care without huge upfront bills.