Sagility expects low double-digit FY27 growth amid US client pressure

Sagility profits set to outpace revenue

Their main clients, who bring in 70% of the revenue, grew about 11.7% year-on-year in FY26 (2025-26).

Sagility's profits are set to outpace revenue thanks to debt repayment plans, with a possible 15% return on capital employed (RoCE) by FY28.

They're also eyeing acquisitions to boost their AI game and expand into smaller markets, staying optimistic despite some share price dips over the past year.