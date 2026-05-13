Sagility expects low double-digit FY27 growth amid US client pressure
Sagility, a big name in health care technology, is looking at low double-digit revenue growth for FY27.
With US clients tightening budgets due to cost pressure from medical utilization and regulatory changes, Sagility's AI-powered solutions are helping them cut costs and deliver results.
The company added 17 clients in FY26 (2025-26) and expects more double-digit client growth ahead.
Sagility profits set to outpace revenue
Their main clients, who bring in 70% of the revenue, grew about 11.7% year-on-year in FY26 (2025-26).
Sagility's profits are set to outpace revenue thanks to debt repayment plans, with a possible 15% return on capital employed (RoCE) by FY28.
They're also eyeing acquisitions to boost their AI game and expand into smaller markets, staying optimistic despite some share price dips over the past year.