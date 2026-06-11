Sagility to acquire Kansas City CareSeed for up to $30 million Business Jun 11, 2026

Sagility announced it will acquire CareSeed, a Kansas City-based healthcare analytics firm, for up to $30 million.

The deal includes $17.5 million up front and up to $12.5 million extra if revenue grows.

CareSeed specializes in HEDIS quality reporting and medical record reviews for Medicare Advantage health plans in the US.