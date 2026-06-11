Sagility to acquire Kansas City CareSeed for up to $30 million
Business
Sagility announced it will acquire CareSeed, a Kansas City-based healthcare analytics firm, for up to $30 million.
The deal includes $17.5 million up front and up to $12.5 million extra if revenue grows.
CareSeed specializes in HEDIS quality reporting and medical record reviews for Medicare Advantage health plans in the US.
Sagility integrates CareSeed cloud platforms
CareSeed's cloud platforms will now be part of Sagility's operations, aiming to make healthcare quality management smarter and more efficient.
Sagility's CEO Ramesh Gopalan says this will help health plans close care gaps and improve star ratings, while CareSeed's CEO Thomas Mueller believes their combined expertise will deliver greater value to health plans.