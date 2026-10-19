Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO fully subscribed before Monday lunch
Sahajanand Medical Technologies's IPO got snapped up fast. It was fully subscribed before lunch on Monday.
Non-institutional investors were especially keen, booking 1.8 times their share, while retail investors weren't far behind at 1.32 times.
Shares are already trading at an unofficial 8% premium in the gray market, showing some solid hype around this listing.
Sahajanand Medical Technologies raised ₹140.06cr
The company raised ₹140.06 crore from anchor investors just before the IPO opened, with big mutual funds picking up a major chunk.
Sahajanand specializes in advanced medical devices for heart care, think coronary stents and high-tech implants, so it's not your everyday tech or consumer brand hitting the market.
The total fundraising target is up to ₹475.48 crore through selling about 1.38 crore shares.