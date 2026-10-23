Sahajanand Medical Technologies ₹475.48cr IPO sees oversubscription 14.20x 5% premium

Big players like Qualified Institutional Buyers grabbed up shares 34.70 times over their quota, while non-institutional and retail investors weren't far behind.

The company faces raw material-related risks, technological challenges in a highly competitive medical devices market and regulatory risks, and SBI Securities gave it a "Neutral" rating citing the valuation and the need to assess the company's performance over the next few quarters after listing.

Shares are priced at ₹327-₹344 each, aiming for a market cap of about ₹3,497 crore after the issue.