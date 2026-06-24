Sahil Kukkar denied bail in ₹83cr CREST fraud case
Sahil Kukkar, who used to handle accounts at CREST, just had his bail request turned down in a massive ₹83 crore fraud case.
The judge pointed out that the charges are pretty serious and said Kukkar might try to mess with witnesses if released.
CBI alleges Kukkar moved government funds
According to the CBI, Kukkar was involved in over 150 shady transactions between July 2024 and December 2025, allegedly moving government money into shell companies with help from bank staff.
As CREST's former accountant, he reportedly ignored warning signs and linked his own phone number to accounts tied up in the scam.
Court says Kukkar managed records directly
The court made it clear that Kukkar's role was more hands-on compared to others who got bail, since he managed records and alerts directly.
The case is part of a bigger probe into financial misconduct across government organizations.