Sai Parenterals IPO fully subscribed: GMP, key details Business Mar 27, 2026

Sai Parenterals just wrapped up its ₹409-crore IPO, and it was fully subscribed, mostly because institutional and big-ticket investors showed strong interest.

Retail investors barely joined in, subscribing to only about 11% of their portion.

The company had already pulled in over ₹122 crore from anchor investors before the main sale even began.