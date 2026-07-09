Saicon Consultants acquires Nagpur's Pragmatyc Group to strengthen AIoT capabilities

Saicon scale meets Pragmatyc AI expertise

Saicon already works with more than 80 clients across the US and India and has more than 1,600 people on its team.

Pragmatyc brings expertise in things like predictive analytics and computer vision, basically all the cool tech that helps companies work smarter.

Both CEOs are excited: Saicon's Ramesh Lokre says this will mean better solutions for customers worldwide, while Pragmatyc's Praful Lichade sees new chances for global growth and employee development.