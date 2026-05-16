SAIL posts Q4 profit jump over 42% to ₹1,680cr

SAIL posts FY26 profit ₹3,233cr

For the full year, SAIL's profit climbed to ₹3,233 crore and sales volumes hit nearly 20 million metric tons.

CMD A K Panda credits this boost to higher sales, lower inventory, and cutting back on loans.

The board is rewarding shareholders too, with a final dividend of ₹2.35 per share for FY26.