Saks Global might file for bankruptcy after missing $100 million payment Business Jan 01, 2026

Saks Global—the company behind Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus—looks set to file for bankruptcy soon.

They missed a $100 million interest payment on their huge $2.7 billion debt from buying Neiman Marcus, and now reports say Chapter 11 is likely in the next few weeks.