Saks on Amazon shuts down after luxury brands pushback

The deal went south quickly

Amazon invested $475 million in Saks in 2024, hoping for a long-term partnership and a guarantee of at least $900 million in payments to Amazon over eight years.

But after budgets were missed and bills went unpaid, Amazon alleged in court that its investment was "presumptively worthless."

Legal fights broke out over store assets, and luxury brands pushed back hard—worried that being on Amazon would hurt their image.