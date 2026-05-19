Salam Kisan to open 100+ AI-equipped agri-drone hubs nationwide

Salam Kisan franchise and Sarathi training

If you're curious about getting involved, Salam Kisan's franchise model starts at ₹22 lakh for two drones and goes up to ₹1 crore for a fleet of 20.

Packages include certified drones, pilot training, and access to their digital platform.

Plus, their Sarathi program is training rural youth to become licensed drone entrepreneurs, potentially earning up to ₹15 lakh a year with a payback period under two years.

This push aims to modernize farming and boost rural incomes through tech and skill development.