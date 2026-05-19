Salam Kisan to open 100+ AI-equipped agri-drone hubs nationwide
Salam Kisan, part of the PRYM Group, is rolling out over 100 agri-drone hubs in the first phase to bring smart farming tech to fields all over India.
These hubs will offer AI-powered tools for things like precision spraying and pest detection, building on their success in Maharashtra, where they've already helped 500,000 farmers cover 250,000 acres.
Salam Kisan franchise and Sarathi training
If you're curious about getting involved, Salam Kisan's franchise model starts at ₹22 lakh for two drones and goes up to ₹1 crore for a fleet of 20.
Packages include certified drones, pilot training, and access to their digital platform.
Plus, their Sarathi program is training rural youth to become licensed drone entrepreneurs, potentially earning up to ₹15 lakh a year with a payback period under two years.
This push aims to modernize farming and boost rural incomes through tech and skill development.