SalarySe finds Indian Gen Z spends over 70% on essentials

Turns out, Gen Z in India isn't just about splurging on trends. Most of their money actually goes to essentials.

According to a SalarySe study of more than 5.2 lakh salaried Gen Z users, over 70% of their monthly spending is on Bill Payments and Subscriptions (20.1%), Grocery (15.7%), Financial Services (12.2%), Shopping (11.9%), and Food (11.5%).

Shopping and food are still important but take a back seat compared to the basics.