SalarySe finds Indian Gen Z spends over 70% on essentials
Turns out, Gen Z in India isn't just about splurging on trends. Most of their money actually goes to essentials.
According to a SalarySe study of more than 5.2 lakh salaried Gen Z users, over 70% of their monthly spending is on Bill Payments and Subscriptions (20.1%), Grocery (15.7%), Financial Services (12.2%), Shopping (11.9%), and Food (11.5%).
Shopping and food are still important but take a back seat compared to the basics.
UPI AutoPay dominate subscriptions, JioHotstar leads
Digital payments like UPI and AutoPay are Gen Z's go-to for handling everything from subscriptions to utility bills.
Entertainment subscriptions are a big recurring expense too: JioHotstar leads the pack, followed by Netflix and Spotify.
Interestingly, as Gen Z gets older (from early to late 20s), they spend even more on essentials, showing a clear shift in priorities as adulting kicks in.