Salasar Techno Engineering shares surge 10% on high trading volumes

What's behind the rally?

What's fueling this rally? The company just gave promoters Shashank and Shalabh Agarwal 2.11 crore new shares at ₹14.40 each by converting warrants, bumping up total share capital to ₹174.79 crore.

Even though the stock is down 27% this year and nearly half over the past year, it's still up an impressive 381% over five years—showing that investors are sticking around for the long haul despite recent dips.