Salasar Techno Engineering shares surge 10% on high trading volumes
Business
Salasar Techno Engineering's shares shot up over 10% on Wednesday, closing at ₹10.07.
Trading was unusually high—about 2 crore shares changed hands, way above the usual numbers.
This marks the third day in a row the stock has gained, catching a lot of attention.
What's behind the rally?
What's fueling this rally? The company just gave promoters Shashank and Shalabh Agarwal 2.11 crore new shares at ₹14.40 each by converting warrants, bumping up total share capital to ₹174.79 crore.
Even though the stock is down 27% this year and nearly half over the past year, it's still up an impressive 381% over five years—showing that investors are sticking around for the long haul despite recent dips.