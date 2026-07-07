Sale of 3,588 BTC worth $216 million sparks Bitcoin swing

About $500 million liquidations hit leveraged traders

That wild price action led to about $500 million in liquidations, especially tough for folks using leverage.

Analysts say if bitcoin can stay above the $64,000 mark for a few hours, it might pick up more steam; if it drops below $62,000 again, things could get shaky.

Meanwhile, Solana hit an impressive one billion weekly transactions and Ethereum is holding steady but needs to break out above resistance levels.

Bitcoin ETFs are still seeing outflows (eight weeks straight), showing investors are playing it safe right now, with analysts suggesting slow and steady accumulation near key support zones.