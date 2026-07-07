Sale of 3,588 BTC worth $216 million sparks Bitcoin swing
Bitcoin had a pretty hectic day, swinging from a high of $64,433 down to nearly $61,000 before settling at $63,143.10 on July 7.
The rollercoaster was kicked off by a major sale: Strategy offloaded 3,588 BTC (worth $216 million), which sparked some panic selling but buyers quickly stepped in and helped prices recover.
About $500 million liquidations hit leveraged traders
That wild price action led to about $500 million in liquidations, especially tough for folks using leverage.
Analysts say if bitcoin can stay above the $64,000 mark for a few hours, it might pick up more steam; if it drops below $62,000 again, things could get shaky.
Meanwhile, Solana hit an impressive one billion weekly transactions and Ethereum is holding steady but needs to break out above resistance levels.
Bitcoin ETFs are still seeing outflows (eight weeks straight), showing investors are playing it safe right now, with analysts suggesting slow and steady accumulation near key support zones.