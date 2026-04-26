Affordable home sales in India down 23%: What's the reason?

Sales of affordable homes in India , priced under ₹50 lakh, have witnessed a massive decline of 23% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. The decline was observed across eight major cities, according to a report by real estate consultant Knight Frank India. The drop in sales is largely attributed to a lack of fresh supply in this price bracket and rising input costs, especially land prices.

Broader impact ₹50L-₹1cr category also saw decline The decline in affordable housing sales isn't an isolated case. The ₹50 lakh-1 crore category also saw a 12% year-on-year drop in the first quarter of 2026, with 23,567 units sold across the eight cities. These cities include Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Market resilience Higher-end segments see increase in sales Despite the decline in lower price brackets, higher-end segments have seen an increase in sales. The ₹1-2 crore segment saw a 10% rise to 24,657 units during January-March 2026. The ₹2-5 crore category also witnessed a 17% jump with 16,075 units sold. However, sales in the ₹5-10 crore price category fell by 3% to 3,338 units during this period.

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Sales trends Impressive growth in ₹20-50cr segment In the high-value segment, housing sales in the ₹10-20 crore category increased by 12% to 738 units. The ₹20-50 crore category saw an impressive 80% jump with 165 units sold. However, homes priced over ₹50 crore witnessed a staggering 93% decline in sales during January-March 2026. Overall, across all price categories, Knight Frank data showed that housing sales fell by 4% annually during this period due to high prices and geopolitical uncertainties.

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