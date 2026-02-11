Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff in hot water over ICE joke

Employees react to Benioff's joke

Many Salesforce employees voiced anger and disappointment across Slack channels.

One post said, "It's hard to believe this company still has values when you make completely off-base jokes about ICE," racking up almost 800 reactions.

Memes like "Are we the baddies?" reflected how the joke hit a nerve, especially given employees' fear about traveling for work and concern for international colleagues, and Salesforce's reported pitch to ICE to help hire 10,000 new agents with its Agentforce AI.