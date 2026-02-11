Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's ice joke sparks internal backlash

Employees pen letter urging Benioff to cut ties with ICE

More than 1,400 employees signed an open letter urging Benioff to cut ties with ICE and stop Salesforce AI from being used for enforcement.

They called out his comments as "tone-deaf."

Reporters have also documented Benioff's past remarks supporting Trump and suggesting deployment of National Guard troops.

The uproar has also weighed on Salesforce's stock, which dropped 6.3% after the event and is down 27% since January.