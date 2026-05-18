Salesforce halts engineer hiring, may buy $300 million Anthropic tokens
Business
Salesforce first announced in 2024 that it would stop hiring software engineers in 2025.
CEO Marc Benioff credits more than a 30% productivity gain to AI tools like Agentforce, so instead of growing its engineering team, Salesforce could spend around $300 million on Anthropic tokens in 2026, with most of that linked to coding-related work.
This shift shows how much AI is changing the way software gets built.
Salesforce adds up to 2,000 salespeople
Even with the hiring freeze, Benioff made it clear that engineers are not going anywhere yet; AI is not fully independent and still needs humans in the loop.
Meanwhile, Salesforce plans to bring on up to 2,000 new salespeople to help customers get the most out of its expanding lineup of AI-powered products.