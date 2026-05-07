Salesforce to hire 1,000 graduates and interns for AI projects

Marc Benioff says AI creates jobs

Benioff points to data showing a 5.6% rise in college graduate hiring and youth unemployment dropping from 8.9% to 5.3%, arguing that AI is creating jobs rather than eliminating them.

Despite some layoffs earlier this year, these new roles invite fresh talent to help build Salesforce's next wave of AI tools.

If you're a recent graduate or student, you can apply by sending your resume to futureforce@salesforce.com or messaging @salesforcejobs on X.