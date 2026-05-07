Salesforce to hire 1,000 graduates and interns for AI projects
Business
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is hiring 1,000 graduates and interns for AI projects, hoping to ease concerns that AI might replace entry-level jobs.
This push is part of the "Futureforce" program, with opportunities contributing to projects such as Agentforce and Headless360.
Marc Benioff says AI creates jobs
Benioff points to data showing a 5.6% rise in college graduate hiring and youth unemployment dropping from 8.9% to 5.3%, arguing that AI is creating jobs rather than eliminating them.
Despite some layoffs earlier this year, these new roles invite fresh talent to help build Salesforce's next wave of AI tools.
If you're a recent graduate or student, you can apply by sending your resume to futureforce@salesforce.com or messaging @salesforcejobs on X.