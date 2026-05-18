Salesforce will spend nearly $300 million on Anthropic tokens in 2026

Salesforce: AI powers 30% to 50%

AI now powers 30% to 50% of what Salesforce does.

While they paused engineering hires last year (2025), they're adding up to 2,000 new salespeople to better explain AI's benefits to customers, plus hiring 1,000 graduates and interns for fresh ideas.

Tools like Agentforce (already pulling in $800 million a year) and Slack are getting upgrades from Anthropic's Claude models, part of what Benioff calls a "digital labor revolution."