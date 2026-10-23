Salil Parekh says AI powered cybersecurity key growth area
Infosys is putting a big focus on fighting AI-powered cyberattacks, which CEO Salil Parekh says will be a key growth area for the company.
At its Q2 FY27 earnings press conference, he highlighted how new AI models are exposing fresh security gaps, and shared that Infosys is already rolling out advanced solutions by blending smart tech with human know-how.
Infosys making Australian ethical AI acquisition
To boost its defenses, Infosys is teaming up with top AI labs and making a strategic acquisition in Australia that helps it spot system weaknesses using ethical AI.
Even though companies might not massively increase their tech budgets right now, Parekh made it clear that Infosys plans to stay ahead by finding vulnerabilities early and building smarter protection against next-generation cyber threats.