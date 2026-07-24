Sam Altman-backed World Foundation raises $52.5 million for deepfake detection
Business
The World Foundation, with support from Sam Altman, just pulled in $52.5 million through a token sale led by Pantera Capital.
The goal? To beef up its digital ID tech so it can spot deepfakes and fake accounts online, basically helping people tell who's real and who's not.
Orb hardware verified 18 million real users
This cash boost will help The World Foundation bring its ID tools to more companies and AI platforms.
Its Orb hardware has already verified more than 18 million real users out of more than 39 million sign-ups, all while keeping privacy in check.
With over 475 million ID checks done, it's aiming to build a global "proof of human" system that works for everyone: people, businesses, and even AI agents.