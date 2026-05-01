Sam Altman denies Musk's claim at California trial over $38 million
Business
Sam Altman took the stand in a California trial to deny Elon Musk's accusation that he and President Greg Brockman misled Musk into donating $38 million to an AI nonprofit that later went for-profit.
The lawsuit is asking for $150 billion and wants both leaders out of their positions.
Testimony reveals Musk-led xAI takeover bid
Altman called Musk's "stealing a charity" claim baseless, saying OpenAI's nonprofit roots still matter.
Testimony revealed internal clashes: Altman was uncomfortable with how much control Musk wanted, and it turns out a consortium led by Musk's AI company xAI made a takeover bid in 2025, even as he claimed to be protecting nonprofit values.
Jurors may start deliberating by May 18.