Sam Altman denies Musk's claim at California trial over $38 million Business May 13, 2026

Sam Altman took the stand in a California trial to deny Elon Musk's accusation that he and President Greg Brockman misled Musk into donating $38 million to an AI nonprofit that later went for-profit.

The lawsuit is asking for $150 billion and wants both leaders out of their positions.