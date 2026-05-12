Sam Altman faces congressional and Republican scrutiny over OpenAI IPO
Business
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is facing tough questions from Congress and Republican state officials just as the company gears up for one of the biggest IPOs ever.
Lawmakers want to know more about how OpenAI is run and are looking into claims that Altman pushed the company to back startups he'd invested in, like Helion, possibly boosting their value.
GOP AGs ask SEC probe Altman
Six GOP attorneys general have asked the SEC to investigate Altman's business moves, worried that his no direct equity in OpenAI could put state pensions and investors at risk.
Meanwhile, board chairman Bret Taylor says Altman has been open about his investments (pointing out that he stepped away from decisions involving Helion).