Sam Altman faces congressional and Republican scrutiny over OpenAI IPO Business May 12, 2026

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is facing tough questions from Congress and Republican state officials just as the company gears up for one of the biggest IPOs ever.

Lawmakers want to know more about how OpenAI is run and are looking into claims that Altman pushed the company to back startups he'd invested in, like Helion, possibly boosting their value.