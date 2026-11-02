Sam Altman seeks AI partnerships with Samsung, SK Group, ADNOC

These deals are a big part of OpenAI's plan to go global. In South Korea, they are tapping into top-tier memory chip expertise as part of their Stargate initiative.

Over in Abu Dhabi, the focus shifts to using AI for things like investment analysis and policy work, with support from key partners such as Mubadala.

With OpenAI looking to raise $20 billion, these international connections could be game-changers for its future growth.