Sam Altman testifies in Musk trial over $38 million claim
Business
Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, just took the stand to answer Elon Musk's big accusations.
Musk says he gave $38 million thinking OpenAI would always be nonprofit and for humanity, but now feels betrayed by its shift toward making money.
Altman disagreed, saying the team always weighed different options, including for-profit.
Altman describes Musk's push for control
Altman also shared that Musk's management style actually demotivated some researchers and that his departure was a "moral boost" for others.
There were also clashes over control: Musk wanted a bigger stake and even suggested merging with Tesla, but other co-founders pushed back to keep OpenAI independent.
The trial highlighted just how tricky those early decisions were about who should steer the company.