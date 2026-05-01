Sam Altman testifies in Musk trial over $38 million claim

Altman describes Musk's push for control

Altman also shared that Musk's management style actually demotivated some researchers and that his departure was a "moral boost" for others.

There were also clashes over control: Musk wanted a bigger stake and even suggested merging with Tesla, but other co-founders pushed back to keep OpenAI independent.

The trial highlighted just how tricky those early decisions were about who should steer the company.