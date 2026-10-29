Why Sam Altman is disappointed with MBA students
What's the story
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has urged MBA graduates and aspiring entrepreneurs to look beyond conventional career paths. In an interview with Stanford Graduate School of Business, Altman expressed his disappointment in business school students for following trends that peaked years ago. He believes that periods of rapid technological change like artificial intelligence (AI) are prime opportunities for those willing to try something new.
AI impact
AI's transformative impact on jobs
Altman acknowledged that AI would take over many tasks people do today, and do them better, cheaper, and faster.
He stressed that the change wouldn't happen overnight but could create opportunities for ambitious professionals and founders to build businesses around emerging technologies.
"My chronic disappointment with MBA students is that they always want to go do the thing that was cool five years ago rather than try something new," he said.
Sector transformation
Rethinking business operations and skills
The impact of AI is already forcing businesses to rethink their operations and skill requirements.
Industries such as software development, customer service, healthcare, finance, and education are looking at AI applications.
This evolution raises questions about the future of existing roles while creating demand for new products, services, and business models.
Opportunity perspective
New opportunities in the AI era
Altman's comments highlight a distinction between the disappearance or transformation of existing tasks and the emergence of new opportunities.
Instead of seeing AI as a job threat, he urged people entering the workforce to think about how they could use this technology to solve problems in new ways.
He also warned against assuming immediate changes, saying that the transition will take time and give workers and entrepreneurs time to adapt as AI capabilities expand.
Business evolution
The rise of AI-driven ventures
Altman envisions AI could spawn a new generation of businesses, including those building products and services on top of technology developed by OpenAI.
He said some of these ventures could eventually eclipse the company that created the underlying tech.
"There are many companies that can be built on top of the technology OpenAI has put out into the world that will be much bigger and, I hope, more important than OpenAI," he said.
Disruption advantage
Tech disruption as an opportunity for new entrants
For aspiring founders, Altman sees tech disruption as a time when established business models and competitive advantages can change.
New entrants may have opportunities to solve problems that previously required significant resources or specialized teams.
"If you're heading into the world right now to work on something, I think you want to start your career at a time of the greatest change," he said.