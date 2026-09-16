Saman Kohanof sues JetBlue over 'Blue' fare seat selection
JetBlue is being sued after a passenger, Saman Kohanof, claims he paid for a "Blue" fare promising free seat selection, but still got stuck with a random seat.
The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed in California on August 31, 2026, says JetBlue advertised something it didn't actually provide.
Seeks over $5 million in damages
Kohanof wants over $5 million in damages, arguing that JetBlue didn't warn customers when free seat choices weren't available, so people ended up paying more for nothing.
The case doesn't challenge JetBlue's right to assign seats but focuses on the airline not delivering what was promised.
JetBlue's July update limits seat selection
After this booking, JetBlue updated its fare options in July 2026.
Now only pricier Main and Main Flex tickets include seat selection, while cheaper fares don't, leaving some travelers wishing they'd read the fine print.