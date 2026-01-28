Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Secret Alchemist bags $3 million to shake up fragrance scene

Started by Ankita Thadani, Akash Valia, and Prabhu, Secret Alchemist has evolved from aromatherapy into a fragrance-first brand. They're one of India's first indie clean fragrance labels—openly listing all ingredients and allergens (pretty rare in India) and using quality essential oils with green alcohol for a fresher vibe.

Going global soon

With this new funding, Secret Alchemist plans to ramp up its R&D game and reach more tier-two cities in India.

They're also eyeing international markets like the UAE and Europe—hoping to put an Indian fragrance brand on the global map while blending digital sales with building offline experiences.