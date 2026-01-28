Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Secret Alchemist bags $3 million to shake up fragrance scene
Secret Alchemist, the fragrance brand co-founded by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, just raised $3 million in seed funding led by Unilever Ventures, with participation from DSG Consumer Partners.
The money's set to boost product innovation, R&D, team growth, marketing, and build offline discovery-led experiences to expand customer touchpoints.
What makes Secret Alchemist different?
Started by Ankita Thadani, Akash Valia, and Prabhu, Secret Alchemist has evolved from aromatherapy into a fragrance-first brand.
They're one of India's first indie clean fragrance labels—openly listing all ingredients and allergens (pretty rare in India) and using quality essential oils with green alcohol for a fresher vibe.
Going global soon
With this new funding, Secret Alchemist plans to ramp up its R&D game and reach more tier-two cities in India.
They're also eyeing international markets like the UAE and Europe—hoping to put an Indian fragrance brand on the global map while blending digital sales with building offline experiences.