SambaNova's $350 million Series E led by Vista, Intel chips in

SambaNova's AI chips are already outpacing NVIDIA's

SambaNova builds advanced AI chips that power everything from cloud services to next-gen apps, going head-to-head with giants like NVIDIA.

Even after layoffs in 2024, the company beat its sales targets last month.

Since launching in 2017, it's pulled in over $1 billion total funding and was valued at $5 billion during a big SoftBank-led round back in 2021.