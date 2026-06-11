SAMCO Securities launches global investing platform at GIFT City
SAMCO Securities, a Mumbai-based firm, just rolled out a global investing platform at GIFT City.
Now, Indian investors can easily buy US stocks and ETFs, even starting with just $1, thanks to their new broker-dealer license from IFSCA.
Complete digital onboarding through the SAMCO Trading App makes it simple to get started.
Platform covers 700+ securities 100+ ETFs
The platform covers research on more than 700 global securities (such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100) and more than 100 ETFs.
It also packs helpful tools for smart decision-making: think investment recommendations, target prices, stop-losses, and portfolio tracking.
CEO Jimeet Modi says the goal is to give people access plus solid research to back their choices.
Ulhas Joshi adds that global investing helps diversify portfolios and is becoming an important part of modern portfolio construction, so you're not stuck with just local options.