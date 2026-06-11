SAMCO Securities launches global investing platform at GIFT City

Platform covers 700+ securities 100+ ETFs

The platform covers research on more than 700 global securities (such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100) and more than 100 ETFs.

It also packs helpful tools for smart decision-making: think investment recommendations, target prices, stop-losses, and portfolio tracking.

CEO Jimeet Modi says the goal is to give people access plus solid research to back their choices.

Ulhas Joshi adds that global investing helps diversify portfolios and is becoming an important part of modern portfolio construction, so you're not stuck with just local options.