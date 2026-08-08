Sameer Nigam, Harshil Mathur defend keeping UPI payments free
Business
PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam and Razorpay Co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur are standing up for free UPI payments.
Nigam reassured everyone on X that "Consumers will NOT BE CHARGED anything for making UPI payments."
Both leaders say keeping UPI free is key for users and small businesses, and they want the system to stay strong and reliable.
India confirms most UPI transactions free
Backing them up, the Indian government has confirmed that all person-to-person payments (and most merchant transactions) will remain free.
If any charges come in the future, they'll only apply to big-ticket merchant payments, so everyday users and small shops won't have to worry.