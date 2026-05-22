SAMHI Hotels posts ₹566.5cr profit, total income rises to ₹1,279cr

SAMHI Hotels EBITDA up almost 9%

EBITDA rose by almost 9%, though margins dipped a bit thanks to GST changes (without those, growth would have looked even better).

The company kept expanding: four hotel projects (including a massive Navi Mumbai project), and grabbed a majority stake in RARE India, a platform spanning heritage and boutique properties.

GIC from Singapore invested ₹600 crore for a chunk of its new hotel platform.

Net debt climbed to ₹1,450 crore, but borrowing costs actually got cheaper, dropping from 9.2% to 7.9%.

Despite all this action, SAMHI's stock is still down from its peak, but investors seemed happy on results day.